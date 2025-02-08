Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $212.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.15.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

