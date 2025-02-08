Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Sempra by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 328,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,997,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after buying an additional 156,666 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Sempra by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,677.10. This trade represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $81.94 on Friday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.