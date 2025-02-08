625 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.1% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.94 and a 200-day moving average of $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

