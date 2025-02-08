Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 3,468 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

