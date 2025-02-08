Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

