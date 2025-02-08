Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,727 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $78,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.4% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

