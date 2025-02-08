Holistic Planning LLC Buys 175 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Holistic Planning LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

