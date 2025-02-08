Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

