Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $150.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEP. HSBC dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $144.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.