Fourpath Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Holistic Planning LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.94 and a 200 day moving average of $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

