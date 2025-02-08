NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.8 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXPI stock opened at $212.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.15. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.