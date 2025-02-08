Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Trimmed by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 90,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,746 shares of company stock worth $15,017,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $169.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

