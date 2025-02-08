Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,028 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

