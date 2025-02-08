Mather Group LLC. Buys 191 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

