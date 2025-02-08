Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 99,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.78 and its 200 day moving average is $176.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

