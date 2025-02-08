Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for PayPal Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for PayPal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. FMR LLC raised its position in PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,337 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in PayPal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

