abrdn plc Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,431 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after acquiring an additional 63,306 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 5.3 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.47 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

