abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after buying an additional 2,201,988 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 699.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 904,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 274.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 714,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after buying an additional 523,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,358.07. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $94.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

