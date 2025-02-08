What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Alphabet Q1 Earnings?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the information services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.64. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 91,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,660,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,288,000 after purchasing an additional 975,341 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.