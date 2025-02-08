Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -356.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

