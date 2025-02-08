DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $173.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.76 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

