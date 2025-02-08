Mather Group LLC. Sells 123 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 59.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $109.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.