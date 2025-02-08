Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

