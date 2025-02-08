abrdn plc Raises Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

NYSE BLD opened at $326.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.67. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $302.70 and a one year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

