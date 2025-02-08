Q3 EPS Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill Raised by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

CMG opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $3,256,000. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 177,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

