William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CMG Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.