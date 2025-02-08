Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Outlook for Alphabet Q1 Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.6% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 91,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,660,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,288,000 after purchasing an additional 975,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

