Susquehanna Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $76.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.39, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 65,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.