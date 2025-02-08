Mather Group LLC. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 203,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.77.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

