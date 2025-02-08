Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Premier were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 61,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 576.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 356,500.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $403,331.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,060.48. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $25,207.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $529,142.74. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,425 shares of company stock worth $1,320,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.76 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Premier had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 61.77%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

