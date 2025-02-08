abrdn plc Acquires 69,360 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,360 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Moderna worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.26.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

