abrdn plc Acquires 834 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of Solventum worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SOLV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

