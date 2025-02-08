DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 178.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

