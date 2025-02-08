Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

EL opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 77,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 196,700 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,093 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

