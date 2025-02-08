Mather Group LLC. Has $93,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Barclays raised their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ELV opened at $391.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

