DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 12,278 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,701,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,903,000 after acquiring an additional 494,669 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,480,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,646,000 after buying an additional 380,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after buying an additional 50,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,756,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,388,000 after buying an additional 281,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,588,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,202,000 after buying an additional 457,796 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.