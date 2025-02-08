Caprock Group LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,443 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

