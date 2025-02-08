abrdn plc Has $11.44 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $106.45 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

