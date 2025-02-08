DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 401 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

