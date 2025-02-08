abrdn plc Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $325.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $245.04 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

