Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

