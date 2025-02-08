Caprock Group LLC Acquires 3,448 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 163.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 292.6% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -242.75 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.