Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,221,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,362,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 435,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 208,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,041,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $237.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.98 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.