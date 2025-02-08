UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of UDR worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $2,745,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 152,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 137,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UDR stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.47%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

