Piper Sandler Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $131.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 19.6 %

NYSE ELF opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,558,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,321,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,775,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,543,000 after purchasing an additional 383,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

