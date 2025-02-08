DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 379 Shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 408.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,085 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 81,360 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 154.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69,675 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 464.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

