Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.92. The company has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

