China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,768 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 26,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $275.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $172.62 and a 12-month high of $278.55. The company has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

