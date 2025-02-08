Custom Index Systems LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,503,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 79,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $278.55. The firm has a market cap of $776.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

