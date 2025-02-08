West Bancorporation Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.92. The company has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

